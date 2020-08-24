Crews mop up brush fire near Indian Canyon Golf Course

SPOKANE, Wash. — Residents at the Econolodge near the Indian Canyon Golf Course were evacuated due to a brush fire that quickly progressed to a second- and third-alarm fire.

Firefighters from the Spokane Fire Department, Spokane Valley Fire Department, County Fire Districts and the Department of Natural Resources responded to the scene.

According to fire officials, they were not able to get a full picture of the fire due to surrounding cliffs, so they called in assistance. Crews went through the brush and discovered the fire had burned two-tenths of an acre, and were quickly able to put it out.

No structures were damaged, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

