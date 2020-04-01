Crews knock down house fire sparked by car crash in east Spokane

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews knocked down a fire they say sparked when a car crashed into a home in east Spokane on Tuesday.

Spokane Fire responded to the scene near Freya and Euclid and was able to quickly extinguish the flames. There, the woman driving the car told them another driver had hit her, causing her to veer off the road and into the house.

Police found the other driver a few blocks away and took him into custody on suspicion for driving under the influence.

No one inside the house was injured in the fire.

The road near Freya and Euclid will remain blocked for at least a few more hours while the investigation continues.

BREAKING: Freya is blocked at Euclid as Spokane Fire knocks down a house Fire. Looks like a car left the road and crashed into the house. No word yet if there are injuries. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/Y9f6rmih1k — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) April 1, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.