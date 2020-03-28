Crews knock out early morning fire at North Spokane tire shop

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews knocked out a fire at a North Spokane tire shop early Saturday morning.

According to Spokane Fire, crews responded to the 2500 block of N. Division, in the parking lot of Poor Boys Tire and Automotive, shortly after 1 a.m. There, they say a massive pile of tires and van were engulfed in flames that quickly spread to the building.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire around the tires and car. After checking the inside of the building to make sure no one was trapped or injured, they knocked out the remaining flames.

It took over 24 firefighters to remove the burning tires and ensure the fire was completely out, Spokane Fire said.

Firefighters used non-PFAS firefighting foam to completely extinguish the fire.

Overall, roughly 150 used tires were lost and the van suffered moderate damage, but firefighters were able to save the building, which they say estimated over $500,000. No one was injured in the process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

