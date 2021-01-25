Crews knock down trailer fire near Sunrise Elementary in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire crews worked to knock down a small fire inside a trailer near Sunrise Elementary early Monday morning.
The trailer was located on East 24th Ave, which was blocked off for a short time.
No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
