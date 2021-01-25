Crews knock down trailer fire near Sunrise Elementary in Spokane Valley

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley Fire crews worked to knock down a small fire inside a trailer near Sunrise Elementary early Monday morning.

The trailer was located on East 24th Ave, which was blocked off for a short time.

We started the morning at a small trailer fire on E 24th Ave. in Spokane Valley. The fire is out now and an investigator will be on scene soon.@kxly4news pic.twitter.com/CfzaJkooT2 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) January 25, 2021

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

