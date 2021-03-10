Crews knock down house fire near North Central High School

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews knocked down a house fire in North Central Spokane early Wednesday morning.

The fire was reported in the basement of a home on W. Spofford near North Central High School around 1:30 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to heavy fire in the basement that had spread to the first floor.

The Spokane Fire Dept. said there was heavy fire in the basement that went into the first floor of the home near Spofford and Post. No one was inside the home at the time. A fire investigator is on the way to the scene; No word on how it started yet. #4NewsNow https://t.co/OfbSNWbbXt — Elenee Dao KXLY (@Elenee_Dao) March 10, 2021

Crews said no one was inside the home at the time, and are waiting for a fire investigator to determine the cause.

