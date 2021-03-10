Crews knock down house fire near North Central High School
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Fire crews knocked down a house fire in North Central Spokane early Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported in the basement of a home on W. Spofford near North Central High School around 1:30 a.m.
Firefighters arrived to heavy fire in the basement that had spread to the first floor.
Crews said no one was inside the home at the time, and are waiting for a fire investigator to determine the cause.
