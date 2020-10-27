Crews knock down fire on first floor of Paulsen Building

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews knocked down a fire in the Paulsen Building in downtown Spokane early Tuesday.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The business on the first floor of the building is Anchored Art Tattoo. Heavy SFD presence at Stevens and Riverside Ave. as they work now to make sure that the fire is completely out. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/JH9O95LqTs — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) October 27, 2020

According to fire crews, the fire broke out on first floor of the building. Flames were seen through a broken window.

Fire crews are on scene, working to make sure there is no extension of the fire.

This is a developing story.

