Crews knock down fire on first floor of Paulsen Building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews knocked down a fire in the Paulsen Building in downtown Spokane early Tuesday.
The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.
According to fire crews, the fire broke out on first floor of the building. Flames were seen through a broken window.
Fire crews are on scene, working to make sure there is no extension of the fire.
This is a developing story.
