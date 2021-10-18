Crews quickly knock down fire at Post Falls mill

by Olivia Roberts

Kootenai County Fire & Rescue

POST FALLS, Idaho — Crews put out a fire at a mill in Post Falls Monday morning.

The mill, located on E 4th Ave and N Idaho St, was being demolished at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived around 9:30 a.m., they found smoke and fire coming from inside a large metal building. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire.

Northern Lakes Fire and Kootenai County Fire and Rescue crews will remain on scene for several hours to put out any hot spots.

No one was injured and no cause has been determined.

