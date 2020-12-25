Crews knock down fire at auto repair shop near Spokane Community College

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews responded to a large fire at an auto repair shop just blocks from the Spokane Community College on Friday morning.

It took firefighters two hours to suppress the flames, which had spread from the auto repair shop to the roofline of an adjoining office building near North Hough St and E. Trent Ave.

When Spokane Fire crews first arrived at the scene, they struggled to access the building because of the narrow driveway leading up to it. The fire department says they had to force fencing and gates in some areas to get though.

Because of the way the building was constructed, crews also had a hard time accessing areas where the flames were burning. Crews had hose lines and elevated streams flowing at over 2,500 gallons a minute to suppress the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

