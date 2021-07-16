Crews knock down basement fire in Four Lakes

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County firefighters knocked down a house fire in Four Lakes Friday morning.

The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in the basement of a house on Medical Lake-Four Lakes Rd.

Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Cheney Fire Department are working on checking if it’s completely out.

BREAKING NEWS: Fire crews are working on a fire that started in a grange turned residential home on Medical Lake-Four Lakes Rd. The fire is out now and crews from SCFD3 and Cheney FD are working on checking if it’s completely out. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/l69JvoH44R — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) July 16, 2021

Fire officials said there were residents inside the home at the time of the fire. They reported it and got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

