Crews knock down basement fire in Four Lakes
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — Spokane County firefighters knocked down a house fire in Four Lakes Friday morning.
The fire started around 6:30 a.m. in the basement of a house on Medical Lake-Four Lakes Rd.
Crews from Spokane County Fire District 3 and the Cheney Fire Department are working on checking if it’s completely out.
Fire officials said there were residents inside the home at the time of the fire. They reported it and got out safely.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.