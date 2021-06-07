Two apartment units destroyed, four others damaged in Airway Heights fire
SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A fire broke out early Monday morning at the Cedar Summit Estates, a senior citizens’ apartment complex on W 12th St. in Airway Heights.
According to the fire chief, a sheriff driving by spotted the flames and alerted the fire department.
Three units were involved when they arrived just after midnight. Fire crews helped evacuate the residents and put the fire out.
Two units were destroyed and four others had smoke and fire damage.
The cause is under investigation.
