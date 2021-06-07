Two apartment units destroyed, four others damaged in Airway Heights fire

SPOKANE CO., Wash. — A fire broke out early Monday morning at the Cedar Summit Estates, a senior citizens’ apartment complex on W 12th St. in Airway Heights.

According to the fire chief, a sheriff driving by spotted the flames and alerted the fire department.

I’m on scene at a fire in Airway Heights at the Cedar Summit Estates apartments. 3 units were involved, and everyone was evacuated and accounted for. Right now, crews are looking for hot spots, but the main flames are out. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/5NSCTITyD4 — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) June 7, 2021

Three units were involved when they arrived just after midnight. Fire crews helped evacuate the residents and put the fire out.

Two units were destroyed and four others had smoke and fire damage.

The cause is under investigation.

