Crews find missing man on Schweitzer Mountain in Idaho, condition unknown

by Melissa Luck

Credit: Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Search crews found a missing man at Schweitzer Mountain Monday morning, nearly 24 hours after he was reported missing.

Schweitzer Mountain confirmed Monday that the ski patrol recovered the missing man in-bounds around 10:00 Monday morning. Two Bear Air was transporting him for further medical evaluation.

He was first reported missing in the North Bowl area around 2:45 pm Sunday. Crews searched until about 5:30 Sunday night, but weather conditions forced them to suspend the search.

Around 10:00 pm, a search and rescue crew was called in from Fairchild Air Force Base to search with thermal sensors, but the man could not be found at that time.

Schweitzer says it’s in contact with the man’s family and supporting them through this difficult time.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

