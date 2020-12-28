Crews control fire in vacant Mead trailer, one person detained
MEAD, Wash. — Firefighters quickly controlled a trailer fire in Mead early Monday morning.
Crews responded to the fire near N Wilson St and N Highland St, where they said the fire sparked from a fireplace.
Authorities said the trailer is unoccupied, but a person was detained by police for reckless burning. That person does not live at the home and was described as a “non-resident.”
Heavy smoke from the fire was visible in the area of Newport Highway and on Farwell Rd.
