Crews control fire in vacant Mead trailer, one person detained

MEAD, Wash. — Firefighters quickly controlled a trailer fire in Mead early Monday morning.

Crews responded to the fire near N Wilson St and N Highland St, where they said the fire sparked from a fireplace.

Authorities said the trailer is unoccupied, but a person was detained by police for reckless burning. That person does not live at the home and was described as a “non-resident.”

Heavy smoke from the fire was visible in the area of Newport Highway and on Farwell Rd.

