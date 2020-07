Crews battling Rodeo Trail Fire near Omak

OKANOGAN CO., Wash. — Crews are working to knock down a wildfire near Omak on Saturday.

Video shared by Okanogan Emergency Management shows at least one helicopter and multiple Fire Bosses working to combat the flames.

Crews are calling it the Rodeo Trail Fire. The size is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

