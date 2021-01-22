Crews battling large fire at Washington Potato Company in Warden

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

WARDEN, Wash. — Crews are responding to a large fire at the Washington Potato Company in Warden on Thursday.

Video posted from the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office shows firefighters attempting to gain control of the flames. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Warden Police and several fire agencies on the scene of a commercial structure fire at Washington Potato in Warden. Early reports of no injuries. pic.twitter.com/S7tQ3hPwVb — Grant County Sheriff (@GrantCoSheriff) January 22, 2021

Warden Police and several fire agencies are at the scene.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.