Crews contain downtown Spokane fire, no injuries reported

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – A fire in downtown Spokane is contained and no injuries have been reported.

Firefighters are still on scene to working get it fully under control, but people in the downtown area can expect heavy smoke.

The fire started before 5 am Thursday in a building near Monroe and Second Ave that’s used for storage.

Second Alarm Fire on Railway Ave. No reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/nkDCOc2a3w — Brian Schaeffer (@SpokaneFire) April 7, 2022

Southbound Monroe Street is open, but northbound lanes remain blocked between First and Second Avenues.

70 firefighters on the scene.

This fire is at a commercial building between S Monroe St and S Lincoln St on W Second RR Alley. @SpokaneFire says it was a building used for storage. No injuries reported. About 70+ firefighters on scene. Expect road closures on and near S Monroe St. this morning. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/XHUoXIDJi2 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) April 7, 2022

This is a developing story. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.

