Crews contain downtown Spokane fire, no injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash – A fire in downtown Spokane is contained and no injuries have been reported.
Firefighters are still on scene to working get it fully under control, but people in the downtown area can expect heavy smoke.
The fire started before 5 am Thursday in a building near Monroe and Second Ave that’s used for storage.
Southbound Monroe Street is open, but northbound lanes remain blocked between First and Second Avenues.
70 firefighters on the scene.
This is a developing story. We’ll share more information as it becomes available.
