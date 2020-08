Crews battling 15-acre wildfire west of Loon Lake

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Crews are battling a wildfire burning 15 acres west of Loon Lake on Wednesday.

According to the Washington Department of Natural Resources, firefighters are attacking the flames from the air and the sky.

New #WaWILDFIRE – #WelliverFire is burning about 15 acres of forest west of Loon Lake in Stevens County. Air and ground resources are on scene. More updates as they become available. — Washington State DNR Wildfire (@waDNR_fire) August 13, 2020

This is a developing story.

