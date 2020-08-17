Crews battle growing fire near Clarkston

Ariana Lake by Ariana Lake

COURTESY: WHITMAN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

CLARKSTON, Wash.– State fire assistance has been mobilized to help local firefighters battling the Chief Timothy Fire near Clarkston.

It sparked Sunday at about 4:05 p.m. The State Fire Marshal’s Office said Sunday night the blaze was estimated at about 25 acres, but it was growing and threatening rangeland and fencing.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s office said the fire is on Wawawai Road, near milepost 30. That is near the Port of Wilma on the Snake River.

No evacuations were ordered as of Sunday evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: Wildfires near Badger Lake prompt evacuations

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.