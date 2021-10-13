Fire forces classes to be canceled for Almira elementary and middle school students

ALMIRA, Wash.– If you’re in Almira you should avoid the area around the Almira Elementary and Middle School.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the school was on fire. It said several fire districts were there working to put it out.

The sheriff’s office said there was nobody in the building when the fire broke out around 4 p.m.

The school district sent out a message saying there would be no classes on Wednesday for students in the middle school/elementary school because of the fire.

On the sheriff’s office Facebook page, it asked everyone to steer clear of the area so firefighters could do their job.

Information on how the fire started has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.