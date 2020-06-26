Crews pull stranded kayakers to safety near Mirabeau Park

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Crews rescued two kayakers who they say flipped in the water near Mirabeau Park on Thursday.

According to the Spokane Valley Fire Department, one kayaker flipped and their foot became stuck in a rock.

Fire crews were able to pull the kayakers from the water to safety.

