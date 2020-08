Crews at scene of house fire in Spokane’s Southgate neighborhood

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a house fire at Windsong and Myrtle on Tuesday.

Fire District 8 is currently at the scene. The house does not appear to have extensive damage, but smoke could be seen throughout the Moran Prairie area.

Fire burning in the Southgate neighborhood in Spokane. This is the view from the Dishman Hills trailhead. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/ETx0ebzLG5 — Melissa Luck ☘ (@MelissaKXLY4) August 26, 2020

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.