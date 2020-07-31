Spokane Fire knocks down mobile home fire that killed at least two dogs in southwest Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews knocked down a mobile home park fire that killed two dogs in southwest Spokane on Thursday.
Crews with Spokane Fire responded to the flames at the intersection of Inland Empire Way and 20th Ave. A grandmother and two kids were able to get out of the mobile home safely, but firefighters say at least two dogs died and another is still missing.
The home was completely damaged.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
