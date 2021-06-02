Creator of viral TikTok video in Moses Lake does not want charges against alleged harassers

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Moses Lake // Flickr

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The creator of a viral TikTok in Moses Lake told authorities they do not want to pursue charges against the boaters seen harassing them before their own boat catches fire.

The Grant Sheriff’s Office was made aware of the video Tuesday. The video appears to show people getting harassed by boaters out on Moses Lake, which the person recording claimed was because they were flying the pride flag.

The video shows another boat circling around them and occupants are seen flipping them off, shortly before that same boat catches fire and they are forced into the water.

The video’s creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, said they pulled those people out of the water and got them to safety despite the harassment.

On Tuesday, the video’s creator reached out to the Sheriff’s Office to provide additional information.

According to authorities, they were ‘adamant’ about not pursuing charges against the people whose boat caught fire. The sheriff’s office said they privately thanked them for rescuing the people from the water.

Sheriff Tom Jones issued the following statement:

“The person who recorded the viral TikTok video on Moses Lake contacted the Grant County Sheriff’s Office around 3 p.m. yesterday, 06/01/2021. The occupants on the boat have now been interviewed by investigators. The person who recorded the video and two other people on the vessel that was being circled were adamant about not wishing to pursue charges against the people on the blue vessel that burned. “We respect their expectation to not be publicly named as well as the decision not to pursue criminal charges in this matter. We have privately thanked them for their heroic efforts in rescuing the people who jumped from the burning boat. “The Grant County Sheriff’s Office does not stand for intolerance of anyone and will investigate those cases accordingly.”

RELATED: Sheriff’s Office addresses viral TikTok video from Moses Lake boat fire

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.