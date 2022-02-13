Crazy Super Bowl prop bets: forget the game, bet on the halftime show!

by Will Wixey

Credit: Wayne Parry, AP

SPOKANE, Wash. — If you’re feeling lucky on Super Bowl Sunday, try not to get lured in by some of these crazy proposition bets.

The Super Bowl’s the most-watched television event of the year, and bettors can’t help but put a little wager on the game. This Sunday, sportsbooks are offering some far-fetched bets, many of which aren’t even regarding the game.

You may have heard of betting on the Gatorade color that will get dumped on the winning head coach. It’s a completely luck-based bet, with many losing their money over choosing a simple color. But for those wanting to take a chance, there are many more options to make some wild wagers.

Before kick-off, some are already on their fifth leg of a parlay. Many are predicting how long the national anthem will last, with Mickey Guyton expected to go just below the two-minute mark. You can also bet on commercials, like which brand will air theirs first, along with what will be the first word in some of them. For Michelob Ultra’s commercial, the odds are in favor for the word “Dude” getting said first, with “Jesus” being the underdog.

The halftime show is another way to gamble. Some are betting on a wardrobe malfunction, while others decide whether Eminem will get censored or not. You could even put money on what artists will wear on stage, like the color of Snoop Dogg’s shoes or Eminem’s headwear, with options ranging from a hat, hoodie, do-rag, or bandana.

One of the most popular bets is the coin toss. While most take the 50/50 chance on heads or tails, you could also wager on who will win the coin toss, along with whether the call was right and if the coin toss winner ends up winning the Super Bowl.

And they just get nuttier from there, as you could risk it all on who will punt first, if the first play of the game is a run or pass, and if any players get in a fight. And if you’re feeling bold, the odds of both teams scoring a safety sits around 50-1.

If all else fails, you can always bet on next year. That’s right, you can bet on the winner of next year’s Super Bowl before this one is even decided.

There are countless other bets that were made special for the big game, but it’s recommended you don’t press your luck too hard on Sunday.

