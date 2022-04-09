Eastbound I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass back open

Credit: WSDOT

Heads-up drivers, if you’re heading over Snoqualmie Pass, you might want to re-route. Multiple crashes have it shut down westbound.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said Saturday evening the pass was closed in both directions. As the crashes cleared, it opened back up eastbound.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

Heads up travelers, both EB and WB I-90 over Snoqualmie Pass are closed due to multiple collisions. There is no ETA to reopen the roadway. https://t.co/MuR2OkLo2d — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) April 9, 2022

RELATED: Hitting the road this weekend? Here’s how to check the condition before you go

RELATED: Chilly weekend with some wintry weather

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.