Crash on westbound I-90 causing backups between Altamont and Argonne exits

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is causing significant backups on westbound I-90.

WSDOT says the crash is on the right shoulder near the Altamont exit. Traffic is backed up nearly five miles to the Argonne interchange.

Backups due to this collision extend back nearly 5 miles to the Argonne interchange. Expect significant delays if you are traveling between Spokane Valley and Spokane this morning. https://t.co/EWcokxahLG — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 7, 2021

Drivers traveling between Spokane and Spokane Valley can expect significant delays throughout the morning.

