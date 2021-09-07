Crash on westbound I-90 causing backups between Altamont and Argonne exits
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is causing significant backups on westbound I-90.
WSDOT says the crash is on the right shoulder near the Altamont exit. Traffic is backed up nearly five miles to the Argonne interchange.
Drivers traveling between Spokane and Spokane Valley can expect significant delays throughout the morning.
