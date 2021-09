Crash on westbound I-90 near Division cleared

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on westbound I-90 caused major backups near the Division St. off-ramp Friday morning.

According to the Washington Department of Transportation, the crash blocked the right two lanes of the interstate for about an hour. The crash has since been cleared.

A heads up that there is a collision on westbound I-90 blocking the right two lanes near the Division Street off-ramp in Spokane. Expect significant delays through the area. pic.twitter.com/2M4U8amexO — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 24, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.