Crash on eastbound I-90 at Geiger interchange has cleared

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-90 that caused significant backups has cleared.

The crash was near the Geiger Blvd. interchange, and had traffic backed up to the SR 902/Medical Lake interchange four miles away.

FINAL: this collision has cleared. https://t.co/rJ9qhTjUCq — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) July 23, 2021

