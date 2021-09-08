Bicyclist struck by SUV on South Hill, suffers life-threatening injuries

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by an SUV on Spokane’s South Hill.

The bicyclist was heading north on Grand Blvd and was hit as the SUV turned left on 14th Ave.

Major Crimes has responded to the scene and said the driver is being cooperative in the investigation. There are no signs that the driver was impaired.

BREAKING: Spokane Police are investigating a crash on the South Hill at S Grand Blvd and E 14th Ave. Grand is blocked going both ways and traffic can only go west on 14th. SPD is calling this an “active crime scene”. Don’t know much yet, but a bike is in the road. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/XznACinEX2 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) September 8, 2021

Police said the bicyclist has life-threatening injuries.

