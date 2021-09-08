Bicyclist struck by SUV on South Hill, suffers life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. — A bicyclist was sent to the hospital Wednesday morning after being hit by an SUV on Spokane’s South Hill.
The bicyclist was heading north on Grand Blvd and was hit as the SUV turned left on 14th Ave.
Major Crimes has responded to the scene and said the driver is being cooperative in the investigation. There are no signs that the driver was impaired.
Police said the bicyclist has life-threatening injuries.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
