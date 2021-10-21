Crash closes Snoqualmie Pass in both directions

Crash closes Snoqualmie Pass Credit: WSP

SEATTLE– Drivers heading over Snoqualmie Pass could be stuck in traffic for a while.

The Washington Department of Transportation said I-90 over the pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Easton. Washington State Patrol troopers say a semi hit a concrete Jersey barrier, rolled and pushed it into the eastbound lanes. That caused three other cars to crash into the barrier and each other.

Troopers say there are minor injuries.

The Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office said the estimated reopening time is midnight.

This is a developing story. Stay with 4 News Now for updates.

I-90 is closed in both directions from North Bend (mp 34) to Easton (mp 70) due to a multi-vehicle collision. No est. reopening time. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) October 21, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.