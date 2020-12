Crash causes traffic delays on westbound I-90 at Lookout Pass

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

A crash on the Montana side of Lookout Pass is causing traffic delays.

The westbound lane of I-90 between milepost 1 and 2 is partially blocked as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is down to a single lane.

CRASH on I-90 LOOKOUT PASS, BETWEEN MM 1 AND 2 WB LANE from milepost 1.0 to 2.0 … https://t.co/rsDLb2uCR4 — MDT Road Report (@mdtroadreport) December 17, 2020

