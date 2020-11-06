Crash blocks two lanes of westbound I-90 near Argonne exit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash is blocking two lanes of westbound I-90 just west of the Argonne exit.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the vehicles are currently moving to the shoulder.

Traffic cameras show at least three cars are involved and medical services are on scene. The Washington State Patrol confirmed injuries were reported, but did not say how many people were hurt or the extent of their injuries.

The crash is causing backups in the area.

