Crash cleared from westbound I-90 blocked near SR 195

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has been cleared from westbound I-90 near State Route 195.

No one was injured, but the crash blocked the two right lanes of the highway for more than an hour.

Right two lanes of I-90 westbound just west of SR195 are blocked due to a non-injury collision. Expect significant delays due to the cleanup. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 6, 2021

