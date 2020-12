Crash cleared from eastbound I-90 near Thor St

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash that temporarily blocked the right lane of eastbound I-90 near Thor Street has been cleared.

The crash was reported at 6:25 a.m.

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

