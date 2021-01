Crash blocks portion of Sprague Ave., investigation underway

Olivia Roberts by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Sprague Ave. is closed between Ivory St. and Perry St. due to a crash.

According to Spokane Police, injuries reported are non-life-threatening.

Sprague Ave is closed between Ivory and Perry for a collision. Non-life threatening injury at this time. Roadway will be closed for the investigation. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) January 12, 2021

The road will remain closed while crews investigate.

