Crash blocks portion of Perry St. near Southeast Blvd, two people injured

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Copyright 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — A truck crash has blocked a portion of Perry St. between Southeast Blvd and 17th Ave on Spokane’s South Hill.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said two people were injured, but their injures are not life-threatening.

Spokane Police have also responded to the scene.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.