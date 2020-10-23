Crash blocks multiple lanes of eastbound I-90 between Sullivan and Flora

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Troopers are responding to a three-car injury crash on I-90 in Spokane Valley.

The crash is blocking multiple eastbound lanes between Sullivan Rd and Flora.

EB I-90 between Sullivan and Flora troopers are with 3 vehicle injury crash. Multiple lanes are blocked. Please avoid area. — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) October 23, 2020

It is not clear how many people were injured or the extent of their injuries.

The Washington State Patrol is asking people to avoid the area.

