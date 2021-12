Crash blocks lane of eastbound I-90 near Barker Road interchange

by Olivia Roberts

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is blocking the left lane of eastbound I-90 near the Barker Road interchange.

The Washington Department of Transportation reported traffic is moving slow on the interstate.

A heads up to travelers, we have another collision on eastbound I-90 near the Barker Road interchange that is blocking the left lane. Please use caution through the area and expect delays. pic.twitter.com/lTnZxN31s5 — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) December 20, 2021

Drivers should expect delays and are encouraged to take it slow on snowy roads.

