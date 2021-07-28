1 injured in 3-car crash on E Bigelow Gulch Rd. in northeast Spokane

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — At least one person was injured in three-car crash on E Bigelow Gulch Rd. near N Palmer Rd. early Wednesday morning.

The crash involved a tank truck, a loaded work truck and a Chevy Malibu. Authorities on scene said the Malibu was headed eastbound and drifted across the median into the two westbound trucks.

Four men in the work truck were all walking and conscious. The driver of the Malibu was taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: -E. Bigelow Gulch Rd. Is still closed. Access to Francis is blocked from both ends -It looks like fire crews are finishing clearing debris from a car crash around this bend. -2 Ambulances have left the scene already -victims and cause still unknown Expect delays pic.twitter.com/M80qmukVVK — Aodhan Brown (@_ab_photojourn) July 28, 2021

The road was blocked at Francis and Havana, as well as Bigelow Gulch and Jensen for several hours as crews worked to clear the crash. It has since reopened.

Police said high speed likely caused the crash.

