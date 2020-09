Crash blocks all northbound lanes of Division near Hastings Rd.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash is blocking all northbound lanes of Division near Hastings Road in North Spokane.

Washington State Department of Transportation urges people to drive cautiously through the area, or to take an alternate route.

There is a crash blocking all northbound lanes of US 395/Division St. near Hastings Rd. and the Fred Meyer in North Spokane. One southbound lane is also blocked at this time. Please use caution through the area and use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/4QpQFJQFcG — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) September 21, 2020

There is no word yet on when the lanes will reopen.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.