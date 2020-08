Crash blocking westbound lanes of I-90 west of Coeur d’Alene

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho — Idaho State Police is responding to a crash on I-90 just west of Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday.

The crash is in the westbound lanes at mile post 10 and has backed up traffic in that area, according to ISP. Drivers are being asked to take another route if possible.

Traffic Alert: The Idaho State Police is responding to a crash in the westbound lanes of I90 at milepost 10 just west of Coeur d'Alene. There is lane blockage causing traffic to back up. Use caution and take another route if possible. @ISPHeadquarters pic.twitter.com/AoXcrVhjsI — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) August 26, 2020

This is a developing story.

