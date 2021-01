Crash blocking US 95 near Worley, ISP warns of black ice

WORLEY, Idaho — Idaho State Police are responding to a crash on US 95 near Worley.

The crash is blocking the highway, which troopers warn is covered in black ice.

ISP is on scene of a blocking crash US95 mp393. Please avoid the area. Use caution the road ways from Worley south on US to the scene are covered in black ice and are very treacherous.

@ISPRCCN pic.twitter.com/iJIwFcYwpW — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) January 15, 2021

Drivers are asked to use caution on the road, as conditions are “very treacherous.”

