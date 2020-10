Crash blocking SH 41 at 16th Ave in Post Falls

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

POST FALLS, Idaho — State Highway 41 is fully blocked at 16th Ave in Post Falls.

Idaho State Police troopers are responding and said the crash involves two vehicles.

Idaho State Police are on scene of a two vehicle crash on SH41 at 16th Avenue in Post Falls. Currently all lanes are blocked. Please find alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/p4eQnzh2TI — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) October 16, 2020

It is not clear if anyone was injured or what caused the crash.

Drivers are asked to find an alternate route.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.