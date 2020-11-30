Crash blocking portion of eastbound I-90 near Argonne exit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash is blocking two lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Argonne exit.

WSDOT says the crash is blocking the left lane and center lane of the freeway.

We have a collision blocking the left lane and center lane of EB I-90 near the Argonne Rd. exit at MP 287. Expect long delays through the area as emergency vehicles are on scene. Please slow down, and use caution. Make sure to drive for conditions. pic.twitter.com/gHyMud2RhT — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2020

Emergency vehicles are on scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.

Snow is falling hard, making for difficult conditions. Expect delays and use caution.

