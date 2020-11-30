Crash blocking portion of eastbound I-90 near Argonne exit
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash is blocking two lanes of eastbound I-90 near the Argonne exit.
WSDOT says the crash is blocking the left lane and center lane of the freeway.
Emergency vehicles are on scene, but it is unclear if anyone was injured.
Snow is falling hard, making for difficult conditions. Expect delays and use caution.
