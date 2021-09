Crash cleared from eastbound I-90 near Kellogg

by Erin Robinson

Police Lights Police Lights

KELLOGG, Idaho — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared from eastbound I-90 near Kellogg.

The crash blocked lanes for about an hour Monday morning.

We have one lane of traffic open. https://t.co/cyerd3l5HB — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) September 13, 2021

It is not clear if any injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.