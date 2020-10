Northbound lanes of Division reopened at Lincoln

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

SPOKANE, Wash. — Division St. has reopened at Lincoln in North Spokane.

Cleared: Collision is blocking all lanes on US 2 NB at milepost 292 near Lincoln Rd, Spokane,. — Spokane Area Traffic (@SRTMC) October 20, 2020

Previously, the Washington State Department of Transportation said northbound lanes were blocked by a crash.

A heads up to travelers – Northbound US 2/Division Street at Lincoln in north Spokane is currently closed due to a collision. Drivers are asked to use alternate routes during this time. pic.twitter.com/xziNru2gMH — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 20, 2020

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.