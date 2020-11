Crash cleared from westbound I-90 near Hamilton off-ramp

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash on westbound I-90 near the Hamilton St exit has been cleared.

The crash happened just after 7:15 a.m. and blocked the left lane for about 30 minutes.

Good Tuesday morning. Starting the morning off with a collision in the left lane of westbound I-90 near the Hamilton off-ramp in Spokane. Traffic is backing up right now to around the Freya interchange. Please use caution and move over a lane to give crews space. pic.twitter.com/B5ctJrctqn — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 17, 2020

