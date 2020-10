Crash blocking left lane of westbound I-90 near Fourth of July Pass

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A crash is blocking the left lane of westbound I-90 on the east side of Fourth of July pass.

Idaho State Police troopers and deputies from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office are on scene.

The Idaho State Police and KCSD are on scene of a crash blocking the left lane westbound I90 at milepost 30.5. Please slow down and use caution in the area. pic.twitter.com/34wZpIf8Xz — Idaho State Police (@ISPNorthIdaho) October 16, 2020

Drivers are asked to go slow and use caution in the area.

