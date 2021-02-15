One crash cleared from I-90 near Spokane Valley, jack-knifed semi blocking lanes near Sullivan exit

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — One of two crashes on I-90 near Spokane Valley has been cleared.

A collision in the eastbound lane of I-90 near the Argonne exit was cleared just before 12:30 p.m.

The second crash is in the westbound lanes at the Sullivan Rd interchange. The crash includes at least two semi-trucks, one of which is jack-knifed.

The center and right lane of the highway are blocked due to emergency services.

There is another multi-vehicle collision involving at least two semi-trucks in Spokane Valley on westbound I-90 at the Sullivan Rd. interchange. One semi is jackknifed and is partially blocking the right lane and the off-ramp. pic.twitter.com/kjh1UhKwNp — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 15, 2021

WSDOT asks that drivers slow down, use caution and expect delays.

