Crash on westbound I-90 at Hamilton St. cleared

WSDOT

SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews have cleared a crash that blocked the left lane on westbound I-90 at the Hamilton St. ramps Monday morning.

The Washington Department of Transportation urged drivers to use caution in the area.

FINAL: this collision has cleared. https://t.co/3EKDq6vymM — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) February 15, 2021

Several crashes were reported along I-90 Monday morning as fresh snow made for icy road conditions.

