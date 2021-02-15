Crash on westbound I-90 at Hamilton St. cleared
SPOKANE, Wash. — Crews have cleared a crash that blocked the left lane on westbound I-90 at the Hamilton St. ramps Monday morning.
The Washington Department of Transportation urged drivers to use caution in the area.
Several crashes were reported along I-90 Monday morning as fresh snow made for icy road conditions.
FORECAST: Winter Storm Warning in effect, more snow on the way
