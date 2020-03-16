Crash blocking eastbound lanes of Trent near Coleman Rd. in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of Trent Road in Spokane Valley.
The collision is at milepost 5 near Coleman Road.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said troopers and Spokane Valley firefighters are on scene and serious injuries have been reported.
Drivers are asked to use alternate routes and slow down through the area.
